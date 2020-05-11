by Paul Hostovsky

“Nobody calls it a barbershop anymore

except you, Dad,” says my son

when I tell him that’s where we’re going.

It’s called CostCutters. They’re called

hairstylists. It isn’t even called

a haircut anymore–it’s called a taper, or a fade,

or a number two on top and a number

one on the sides. And there isn’t

a coke machine by the door anymore

that sells coke in glass bottles. There isn’t

a transistor radio up on a shelf anymore

with the ballgame on. There isn’t

a red-and-white striped barber’s pole outside Dominic’s

with an old Italian barber named Dominic

who’s been there all my life and probably

most of his life, pushing the long broom

a little closer to my mother, flirting with her

anymore. But some things haven’t changed: they still

wrap you in a cape, and they still

look at you looking back at them in the mirror

as they stand behind you and ask you

what you want. And what you want,

though they call it something else now,

hasn’t changed either–they still touch you

in a way that feels good, and they make you look good

and smell good, too. And you still walk out of there

feeling a little lighter, a little younger, a little closer

to beauty, though nobody calls it that because you’re a boy.

Paul Hostovsky is the author of ten books of poetry, most recently, Late for the Gratitude Meeting (Kelsay Books, 2019). Website: paulhostovsky.com