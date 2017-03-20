Girl at Window Seat Closes Shade, Flight FR 112

by Jim McKenna

Surging down aisles, haphazardly

filing into their quarters: sardines packed

air tight and pressurized.

One takes her seat next to me, distinctly

and routined, pale overhead lighting

reflecting off of her young scales.

Swift flick of her fin, I’m left

looking at a blank profile, no

other world to be seen: just

this plane, our fishbowl.

Angry, I postulate, but no,

fish lack in emotion, and

we take off anyway.

I would much rather preoccupy myself

with the clouds, though. At least they promise

change: sometimes you fly above them

and you remember when you thought God

was up there and you think that maybe he

still is or if he’d even been up here at all, or

you fly through them and you worry how

your family would react if you crashed

and you grip onto your phone so you

can dial quickly when you begin to nosedive.

Even with the window closed I make my own

portal, eventually. That’s the thing with her, and

other shade closers for that matter, they’re

comfortable—it’s safe.

She knew what was in here, but feared what lay

beyond it. Her closed eyes couldn’t see

that we had already taken the bait.



Jim McKenna is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and a student at Florida Southern College where he studies English with a focus in writing.