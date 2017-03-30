by Lowell Jaeger

Last night, snow swathed the meadow.

This morning we scroll the window shades

and trace nature’s busy history of trails,

hooves and clawed footfalls crisscrossing

acres blanketed white.

Such complicated comings and goings,

traversing so nearby

while we slumbered unsuspectingly.

Deer, elk, rabbit, squirrel, raccoon,

milling about the moonless overcast midnight.

Even now, invisible birds converse

in the treetops. Beneath winter’s crust

an army of voles tunnels and toils

to construct a maze of hidden causeways.

Among beasts, we are bold and obvious and blind.



Lowell Jaeger, as founding editor of Many Voices Press, compiled New Poets of the American West, an anthology of poets from 11 Western states. His seventh collection of poems, Or Maybe I Drift Off Alone, was published by Shabda Press in 2016. He is the recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Montana Arts Council and winner of the Grolier Poetry Peace Prize. Most recently Jaeger was awarded the Montana Governor’s Humanities Award for his work in promoting thoughtful civic discourse.