by Aidan Coleman

The single candidate

your village wears.

A face to guess

on lampposts, fences; inviolate

behind shop-glass.

Asked after, knocked for, cut

and pasted, this face

of other

faces. The mouth enquiring

directions to your house.

The eyes

that find you sleeping.

The face you hurry past

at going-home time

in the Loch-Ness-light of late summer.

Aidan Coleman has published two books of poetry, which were shortlisted for national book awards in Australia. His poems are regularly included in anthologies, including Best Australian Poems and Australian Poetry Since 1788, and they have appeared in The Australian, The Canberra Times, Australian Book Review, Warwick Review (UK), Poetry Ireland Review, Antipodes and Virginia Quarterly Review.