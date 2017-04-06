by Aidan Coleman
The single candidate
your village wears.
A face to guess
on lampposts, fences; inviolate
behind shop-glass.
Asked after, knocked for, cut
and pasted, this face
of other
faces. The mouth enquiring
directions to your house.
The eyes
that find you sleeping.
The face you hurry past
at going-home time
in the Loch-Ness-light of late summer.
Aidan Coleman has published two books of poetry, which were shortlisted for national book awards in Australia. His poems are regularly included in anthologies, including Best Australian Poems and Australian Poetry Since 1788, and they have appeared in The Australian, The Canberra Times, Australian Book Review, Warwick Review (UK), Poetry Ireland Review, Antipodes and Virginia Quarterly Review.