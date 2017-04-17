by Charlotte Covey
you will never be
just a poem. you will
be rocks breaking
ribs, angelfish kissing
wounds. you will be
bouquets of seaweed & jagged
shells tearing skin, seeking
soul. you will be light
in the trench, sandy floor
tempting toes, fins for
finding home. you will be
the water filling lungs.
Charlotte Covey is from St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Currently, she is an MFA candidate in Poetry at the University of Missouri – St. Louis. She has poetry published or forthcoming in journals such as the minnesota review, Salamander Review, The Normal School, CALYX Journal, and The Boiler Journal. In 2015, she was nominated for an AWP Intro Journal Award. She is co-editor-in-chief of Milk Journal.