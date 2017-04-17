by Charlotte Covey

you will never be

just a poem. you will

be rocks breaking

ribs, angelfish kissing

wounds. you will be

bouquets of seaweed & jagged

shells tearing skin, seeking

soul. you will be light

in the trench, sandy floor

tempting toes, fins for

finding home. you will be

the water filling lungs.





Charlotte Covey is from St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Currently, she is an MFA candidate in Poetry at the University of Missouri – St. Louis. She has poetry published or forthcoming in journals such as the minnesota review, Salamander Review, The Normal School, CALYX Journal, and The Boiler Journal. In 2015, she was nominated for an AWP Intro Journal Award. She is co-editor-in-chief of Milk Journal.