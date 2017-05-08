by Nancy Christopherson

Imagine yourself on Jupiter.

You’re wearing your space

suit your helmet and your oxygen level

is fine. Essentially drifting in clouds

of noxious gasses whipped powerfully by wind.

You are blown every direction and toppled

like a tree you have lost your way—

beach ball in a surf—completely—no up or down—

no such thing as a compass here. Your ship reaches down

plucks you up safely because you have called

for it with its invisible mechanical arm. How do

you feel it asks. You don’t really know

but are grateful at this point. Science

may be the only salvation after all you are thinking.

In truth the only salvation for you and your

silly foolish marauding exploring adventuring self.

What time is it. Completely irrelevant

out here alone. Is this irrational.

You have no reference to speak of.

No one is watching. Are you still

conscious. What do you see. Spokes on a wheel.

Pebbles in a dust bin. Large and small moons.

Get some help. Find any living

being make contact. Are you safe.

Can you go home. You want to go home.

Your last plea for mercy.

In what way do you impact the landscape

around you. Have you hurt yourself.

Have you injured anyone else.

Does the wind blow. If so, how hard.

Is this still your imagination. Are you certain.

What are you sure of.

Nancy Christopherson lives and writes in eastern Oregon. She is the

author of one full-length collection of poetry, The Leaf (2015).

Recent poems appear in Helen: A Literary Magazine, Fall Issue 2016,

and in Xanadu Poetry 2016. New work is forthcoming or appears in

Third Wednesday, A Quarterly Journal of Literary & Visual Arts, summer

2017, and in Peregrine, The Literary Journal of Amherst Writers &

Artists. Visit nancychristophersonpoetry.com.