by Cameron Morse



Vampire you call me, leaving for work,

me at home, on SSI, unemployed.

Vampire for shutting the door

to my study, for lowering

the blinds, for sucking, sucking

you dry: my cook, my bank, my wife.

You’re right. I’m not the man you married

anymore: October, took my Temodar,

quarantined to the basement, on the chemo

couch, drained, watching daytime

TV: Jerry Springer, my only light source.

Other than you, of course. You held me

upright so that I could see the screen,

you helped me up the stairs, baby

steps, into your icicled birdbath,

your skyful of falling leaves.

Cameron Morse taught and studied in China. Diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014, he is currently an MFA candidate at UMKC and lives with his wife, Lili, in Blue Springs, Missouri. His poems have been or will be published in over 30 different magazines, including The New Territory, I-70 Review, South Dakota Review and TYPO.