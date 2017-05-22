From a Sow’s Ear

by Juliet S. Kono



I.

Every bone of roast chicken we ate

at my grandparents’ we stripped

of meat and sucked, before adding them

to the bowl for Mother to take.

She washed the clacking bones

and boiled them for hours,

adding carrots, onions,

and parsley from the garden–

the only thing store-bought,

a stalk of celery, making soup

from twice-used chicken

to ladle over bowls of rice.

We cracked the bones,

sucked the marrow,

hitting the jackpot

with occasional slivers

of meat, in this surprisingly

substantial meal we finished

by picking our teeth,

and sipping our postprandial tea,

as if we were royalty.

II.

Mother thumped watermelons,

listening for the deep-earth sound

indicating density and sweetness.

When she gave my sister and me

dripping slices, we sawed the flesh

with our teeth, and saved the seeds

in our cheeks, competed to see

who could spit more seeds

into Mother’s container.

She washed, dried,

then sautéed and salted them,

as we waited impatiently.

I didn’t know how she knew

just when to take the pan off the flame,

but I cracked them open

and ate the nutty seeds,

as they might grow

her knowledge in me.

III.

For her budget’s sake,

Mother made genmai cha,

brown-rice tea for us,

buying green tea wholesale,

and dry-browning

her own white rice

till the kernels cracked

and bloomed like popcorn

small enough for fairies.

Her deceptively good

homemade genmai cha

tasted the same, or better,

than any store-bought.

Juliet S. Kono is the author of several books. She has appeared in many anthologies and collections and is the recipient of several awards. She is retired and lives with her husband in Honolulu.