Mistranslated Valentines

by Matt Mason

It’s time to just admit

I don’t speak the language.

I’ve traveled through relationships

like a man walking the Champs Elysees

wearing peach shorts and a Dallas Cowboys t-shirt

who, in each boutique, shouts:

“One. I. Want. One. Of these. Comprende?”

while seeming to pantomime the drama of fencepost digging.

People around me break into squeaks and ululations

like high-society dolphins; and the only words

I recognize as words ask:

“You know what I’m saying, don’t you?”

Well, I finally suspect

it may not have been adoration in her eyes

when I tried assigning words to what my heart pounded out

in the beats of this romance

language, as I opened my soul

and gushed: “You

are stuffed with bugs,

vowels, and perpendicular intersections;”

when I asked her

to be a deep excavation blown from a mountain;

or those times I kept insisting: “Spring months

ejaculate at the hotel, you who goes great with hashbrowns.”

Women turn away, run away

as if I’ve gotten the words jumbled

when I gush how she is the most

overweight object held by gravity,

tell her: “Oh bee vomit,

oh elk, you

are the opening in a boy cow,

you are the front door in the letter ‘G.’”

I’m beginning to suspect

that maybe

this isn’t the accepted way

of expression in this complicated language.

It seems I’ve been saying beautiful things.

Until they come out of my mouth.

I suspect I’ve gotten cocky

when I can speak eloquently

about movies, can read poems,

examine art and politics, touch

religious passions and inspire

a crowd to laughter;

but then, there I am

on her doorstep, unconcerned

that my phrase book is back in the glove compartment

as I lean close to whisper:

“I

am so fond

of the lady sheep.”

Matt Mason has won a Pushcart Prize and two Nebraska Book Awards; was a finalist for the position of Nebraska State Poet; and organized and run poetry programming with the U.S. Department of State in Nepal, Romania, Botswana, and Belarus. He lives in Omaha with his wife, the poet Sarah McKinstry-Brown, and daughters Sophia and Lucia.