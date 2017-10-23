niki libarios

by Charles Chear

there were

the short jokes

the mahalos

and when my eyes close,

the smile.

there is family

where tatay

leaves one paradise for another

and where tatay

becomes, perennial love at sea.

there is all of us

who knew niki for some days

or many years

there is still

all of us

who will remember

by loving, like libarios.

Charles Chear is a former member of East Meets Words, an open mic and arts program in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Mr. Chear is presently teaching faculty at Rutgers University School of Social Work and a doctoral student in Urban Systems at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey.