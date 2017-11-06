Picnic in Time

by Victoria Crawford

Hot dogs roasted over a charcoal fire

pickles and chips, fine dinner

after a hot day’s snorkeling

Agat’s coral reef,

Orote Peninsula, Guam,

concrete picnic table

between two thick-walled bunkers

urine smelly despite open

machine gun turrets facing the sea

our Yorkie gnawing his dog.

My father always liked dogs.

Blood warm Pacific waters surge,

the restless white reef line distant.

Shades of young men wade waist deep

across coral canyons

waves of metal hail from silent bunkers—

War in the Pacific National Park now—

my then teenage father founders,

he never did learn how to swim,

thigh bones bullet broken

as he tried to walk with his friends,

Stanley already shot and drowning

in the lagoon

He limped in all my daughter years

along in other national parks and

nature trails, three kids to fill with

trees, rocks, life, and history,

never with war,

never his own soldier story,

left foot dragging when he was tired.

He didn’t tell daughters about

grief and violence

The coals are perfect and ready for dessert,

chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows,

and I have no taste for s’mores.

Victoria Crawford is a poet who has lived all over the Pacific Rim, East and West, and islands in between. They all have their unique qualities and beauties and yet are all connected by the seas lapping at their doors. Her poems have been published in Peacock Journal, Califrage, Wildflowers Muse, The Ibis Head Review, Eastlit, The Lyric Review and various other journals.