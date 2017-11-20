Tongueless

by Donna Pucciani

we are without pages,

pens dropping from our hands

stars rise on our poverty

the moon sheds light on our infirmities

the sun sets over villages

of street children, the toothless

smiles of their mothers

our hopes fall like snow

drifting in the global heat

of melted glaciers one can hear

the laughter of the powerful

as limousines bear them away

a celebration of those

who have been bought

while we of the clipped tongues

and cropped wings join the wind

to disappear like dried leaves

or the incomparable babble of the rich

the face of hope lies hidden

in the shadows her dark eyes

fearful, her mouth open wide

wordless

Donna Pucciani, a Chicago-based writer, has published poetry on four continents. Her work has been translated into Italian, German, Chinese and Japanese. Her seventh and most recent book of poems is EDGES.