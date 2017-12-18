Once Upon a Time

by Deborah H. Doolittle

She began and we knew it

was a fairy tale, and that

before the happy ending,

the story would be far from

happy. Sad, in fact, maybe

even horrifying. It’s

not like we hadn’t heard it

before. That tiresome rake

pulled over burnt out embers,

the fire being stroked to

a new kind of heat. Why not

bicycle? More movement,

less chance of getting stuck in

a place that never changed, time

was never accurate, not

fine-tuned, not precision made.

One thing happened, then the next.

Why not once upon a dime?

I’ve seen a trick rider turn

his bike in such a way that

he has reinvented his

story, that jack be nimble,

sailing over the Swami’s

bed of broiling coals, who plucked

that charbroiled plum and rode off

to those ash heaps we called hills.

Deborah H. Doolittle has lived in lots of different places but now calls North Carolina home. She is the author of No Crazy Notions, That Echo, and Floribunda, with some of her poems appearing more recently in Mudfish, Pinyon, Sow’s Ear Review, Thema, Wild Goose Poetry Review, and Wild Violet. She shares a home with her husband, three cats, and a backyard full of birds.