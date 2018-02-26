by | 02/26/2018 · 9:34 am
Jump to Comments

Self-Portrait as an Albizia

(Falcataria moluccana)

by Emily A. Benton

It’s true, I will
grow anywhere.

My mother
could attest.

I’m not afraid
to uproot,

change jobs,
make friends

over cold brews
and brunch.

You wouldn’t
be the first

to call me
too assertive,

a neighborhood
bulldog,

a climb-to-
the-top-

know-it-all.
I want that

360° view
just like

anyone else.
Does it bring

you pleasure
to cut me

down, to trim
my heavy crown?

Watch me fall:
I’ll take the power

lines with me,
adapt to the saw,

then frame your
finest work

on a gallery wall.

 

Emily A. Benton is a poet, writer, and editor living in Honolulu. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Hayden’s Ferry Review, Radar Poetry, Harpur Palate, Hawai’i Review, and ZYZZYVA. She is a graduate of the MFA Writing Program at UNC Greensboro and serves as an assistant poetry editor for storySouth (www.storysouth.com). More details at www.emilyabenton.com.

Leave a comment

Filed under Poetry

Tagged as

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s