Self-Portrait as an Albizia

(Falcataria moluccana)

by Emily A. Benton

It’s true, I will

grow anywhere.

My mother

could attest.

I’m not afraid

to uproot,

change jobs,

make friends

over cold brews

and brunch.

You wouldn’t

be the first

to call me

too assertive,

a neighborhood

bulldog,

a climb-to-

the-top-

know-it-all.

I want that

360° view

just like

anyone else.

Does it bring

you pleasure

to cut me

down, to trim

my heavy crown?

Watch me fall:

I’ll take the power

lines with me,

adapt to the saw,

then frame your

finest work

on a gallery wall.

Emily A. Benton is a poet, writer, and editor living in Honolulu. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Hayden’s Ferry Review, Radar Poetry, Harpur Palate, Hawai’i Review, and ZYZZYVA. She is a graduate of the MFA Writing Program at UNC Greensboro and serves as an assistant poetry editor for storySouth (www.storysouth.com). More details at www.emilyabenton.com.