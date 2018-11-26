Wyeth: Adrift

by Jory Mickelson

forget the man in the boat

forget its white boards

forget the light on his face

the steel locks that he’s resting

above the oars

ignore the threadbare

cuff of his gray coat

his broken black cap

the burl of his brown wool pants

[forget] the ripples of daylight dogging the hull

the white paint over the slow rusting nails

[forget] the water’s grey-blue wrestle

with the wind

look to the wave, it’s slow

cresting white, its spray

the way the man resting in the boat

has no need to open his eyes

[the drift of net, the shape of haddock below]

Jory Mickelson is a queer writer whose work is forthcoming and has appeared in Sixth Finch, Mid-American Review, Diode Poetry Journal, The Rumpus, Ninth Letter, Vinyl Poetry, The Collagist, and other journals in the United States, Canada, and the UK. They are the recipient of an Academy of American Poet’s Prize and a Lambda Literary Fellow in Poetry. The author of three chapbooks, you can follow them at www.jorymickelson.com