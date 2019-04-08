Forever 21

by Gene Twaronite

All the dresses

in the store look

made for people who

never have to worry

if they’ll fit.

To be twenty-one again,

with firm body

and all parts working

and the world

in front of me,

to feel the power

and daily glow of lust.

But there’s a catch

to freezing time.

No longer is it

merely a moment

to forget or recall,

but a vise

that holds me fast

in eternal replay,

like that time I got wasted

and tried making love

with a girl I had finally

wooed into bed

but missed

my connection

and I had to go on

missing it

in perpetuity,

like the look on

my father’s face

when he picked me

up at the airport

and I had to keep

on viewing it

as if in a museum

like some portrait

of failure,

like the long train ride

for my physical

when I almost got drafted

to fight in a hopeless war

in a distant jungle

and my pulse rate

remained at 140

for hours until

the doctors finally

sent me home

but instead of going home

I had to sit there

dwelling on what

might have been

as my heart beats

double time forever.



Gene Twaronite is a Tucson author, writer, and poet. He is the author of the juvenile fantasy novels The Family That Wasn’t and My Vacation in Hell, and the collection of children’s stories Dragon Daily News: Stories of Imagination for Children of All Ages. His latest books include Approaching Wilderness: Six Stories of Dementia and The Absurd Naturalist, a collection of humorous nature and gardening essays. Follow more of his writing at: http://www.thetwaronitezone.com.