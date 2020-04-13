Hopper’s People

By Gene Twaronite

I stare impolitely,

captivated by the artist’s ensnaring

strokes that demand we enter

and drink in every detail—

the roundness of breast and dune,

the letter received and the slim body

folding like a dying flower,

the man sitting on a bed next to

the reclining woman

and a book unread,

the bright stockinged legs

beneath the table when

all else seems dark,

the fading faces as the distance

between them grows,

the flaming orange dress

and the cleavage

of land and sky by sea.

Some see resignation in their faces

and a sense of quiet defeat.

But as two nighthawks

plot their next move, I see only

defiance and resolution

that come the dawn

they will break free

of the artist’s bonds

and leave this burg behind.

While I am still locked

in that bright diner

next to two empty seats.

Gene Twaronite is a Tucson poet, essayist, and children’s fiction writer. He is the author of nine books, including two juvenile fantasy novels as well as collections of essays, short stories, and poems, and a forthcoming picture book. His poetry book Trash Picker on Mars was the winner of the 2017 New Mexico-Arizona Book Award for Arizona poetry. His latest book is My Life as a Sperm: Essays from the Absurd Side. Follow more of Gene’s writing at his website: thetwaronitezone.com.