by D.S. Maolalai

hillwalking together,

toward the edge

of the howth-

head horizon,

looking at the sea

which lies,

flat and peaceful,

like a blue

uncrumpled scarf

hung by summer-

time door.

the air up here

is a pale blue filter

of the sort which colours

everything, and the suburb,

down below us,

scatters like spilled

table salt.

we sit on the heather

just off the track

and drink bottles of wine

and lie down –

our reward for and after-

noon’s hiking.

we are out of the view

of the footpath

and there are no trees,

no shadows to stretch

and mark time.

when we finish

and get up unsteadily

the sky has come open

to a wide space

of shadow –

I feel

if we stand

we’ll fall in.



DS Maolalai has been nominated seven times for Best of the Net and three times for the Pushcart Prize. His poetry has been released in two collections, Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden (Encircle Press, 2016) and Sad Havoc Among the Birds (Turas Press, 2019).