Beggars and Begging

We praise the dog when it raises

its paw. Laugh out loud when its

lolling tongue belies the earnest

effort of his concentration.

On the streets, we strategically

place our feet, avoid the vaguely

unfocused gaze directed in

our direction. Ignore the hand,

held open like a cup. The tin

cup positioned on the pavement

could be a wishing well, could be

the next fountain of good fortune.

Funny how the once colorful

clothes have faded to dingy gray,

their silhouettes blend with the stone

and concrete steps, how light itself

bends around them as if they were

not even there, until the dog

licks the outstretched hand that

doesn’t feed him. And then we laugh

at ourselves, drop the dollar in.