The Blessings of Liberty

by Seth Rosenbloom

We sit

in lawn chairs

at a safe distance

cicada’s siren in the heat

while visiting your 82-year old mother

who wears a sunflower

face mask fashioned

after the van Gogh that hangs

in Philadelphia. In the museum

with the steps Stallone made famous.

Now nearby, tents occupy the lawn framing

the Ben Franklin parkway.

The daily skirmishes

the discharged canisters, the encampments,

have all trampled the grass—yellow.

A yellow that van Gogh would know, like the kind he laid on thick

impasto

before turning

the revolver to his chest.

After our backyard visit, we drive too fast on the Turnpike.

The message board entreats us

CALL 511

FOR QUARANTINE STATUS.

A pleated surgical mask wads on the floor mat.

By nightfall

we retreat

across the Delaware

to Pennsylvania, a battleground state.

Coming down the ramp, a pickup truck guns it

swerving at a man with a cardboard sign

who begs

from the mouth of brotherly love.

We swallow any whiff

of stillness, careening

across this city

a grid between two rivers.

Rushing past

the museum steps

aglow

from the street lamp’s yellow.

The makeshift tents

row after

row

then, the reassuring shutter.

The metallic

call and response

of the power lock doors.

Seth Rosenbloom has written and acted in solo performances, mediated child custody disputes and built a management consulting practice. His poetry will appear in a forthcoming issue of The Main Street Rag. Seth lives in Seattle with his wife and son.