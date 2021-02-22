Sepsis/Movement One

by Jennifer Santos Madriaga

I remained lucid through the delirium dream

as I was baptized in the saline waters of

Zosyn and Vancomycin, my biome of

living self and infection obliterating in layers

with each hourly infusion.

Whoever said death came easier

than one thought was right.

The space of being alive is so small and also

so infinite and then all at once not there–

awareness that came with each breath,

a white blood count of 20,000,

a resting heart rate at 153,

and a fever hovering around 103 F.

I marveled how numbers could define

near mortality so accurately.

Even though I felt no pain,

I felt contraction like a slug in salt.

I felt the body become primordial soup.

I saw how it was only fluid and carbon and salts

paired with a soul peering at what would happen next.

The body was a memory, but I could view

the last time it made love one early morning,

when it swam in the waters off Waikiki, when it rode

through a frozen countryside from Vienna,

when it birthed my son, bloodied and lacerated.

I saw I was not the body.

I felt love and loss and suffering and grief

and loneliness and belonging

and my universe so large it defied

any crying out, any helplessness

at seeing how it was too large to comprehend.

In the dark space between consciousness

and the inviting doorway to elsewhere,

I saw the dead, loving and aware,

and I knew who they were, despite

the years making their flesh charcoal

and their atoms swirling in places unknown.

For all I knew, I was breathing them in,

molecule by molecule–oxygen, nitrogen, vapor.

I knew the dead by their utmost tenderness

and lack of judgment, and by the way

things had fallen away from them so

that they were unencumbered by

obligations and resentments, naked

in intention, holding out support

as parts of me died and became re-born.

I marveled at the purity of their presence.

I was dying but not yet dead.

The body had betrayed me but could

still forgive and heal itself.

It’s true that your life flashes in review.

But it was not just my life that flashed

before me, but the lives of others, including

those I had only grazed for moments, such as

in elevators and sidewalks and waiting rooms.

I saw that I knew them all and their walking wounds,

concealed scars and broken hearts,

their momentary joys, and more scarcely, contentment.

I knew them as well as I knew myself,

which also meant not at all.

And I loved them beyond belief even

if no word of greeting was ever uttered

between us. I saw the tether that held us

all together, threaded like notes in

melody, sometimes minor key.

My grandparents were there by my shoulders.

I felt the cool mud of where we sprang from,

derived from volcanic ash and fallen grasses.

They said I was made of fire, and yes, I was burning,

but I should not fear it. I would rise again

on the third day and that is when the fever broke.

Jennifer Santos Madriaga resides in Durham, North Carolina and is a native of Honolulu, Hawai`i. Her fiction and poetry have appeared or is forthcoming in publications such as North American Review, Bamboo Ridge, Hawai`i Review, The Bellevue Literary Review, Crab Creek Review and others. She has completed several residencies at the Vermont Studio Center, Byrdcliffe Arts Colony, and the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, including the international location at the Moulin á Nef studios in Auvillar, France. She is a recipient of the Durham Arts Council/NC Arts Council Ella Fountain Pratt Emerging Artists Grant in Literature.