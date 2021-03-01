A Summer Dream

Ajay Sawant currently serves as Editor-in-Chief at Globalage Poetry and editorial intern at Five South. He is a student from Pune of Maharashtra, India simultaneously pursuing B.A Hons. in English at IGNOU. He is an art activist and public speaker. His recent poems appear in Detester Magazine, Vayavya, America’s Art & Understanding Magazine and forthcoming in Xavier Review and The Louisville Review. Ajay can be reached on Twitter.