Amida Butsu

by Wendy Taylor

(the Jodo Mission, Lahaina, Maui)

What is it about the pink lotus flower

placed at the crossed legs & flat open hands,

gentle in the lap of the bronzed Buddha,

that provokes children to throw pebbles

at Amida’s stretched ear lobes? The neon

reflection of the Jesus Coming Soon sign

above the Apostolic Faith Church

on the road to the temple? Or Sunday

school lessons?: you shall have no other gods

before me. Sacred grounds shrouded serene

in meditation, an Om, the bent bonsai,

and eleven nightly tolls of the oceanside bell

guide seekers of longevity, rebirth. You will dwell

in the house of the Lord forever, the verse your

children know so well, while we know nothing

of the towering pagoda & its enshrinements

enlightened under copper-plated rooftops. Nearby,

on the beach at Puʻupiha Cemetery, corpses lie

tranquil beneath sand dunes, their tombstones

crooked, offset in the red sunset like fire waves,

as roosters scavenge visitors’ bento box remains.

If each grain of rice is a soul, each grain of sand

a soul within a bursting universe. Children obey

your parents: our father leads us to the offering

box, hands us each two dollars & says, Here’s some

money for the upkeep of the grounds. Don’t throw

rocks at the statue. Amen.

Wendy Taylor is a poet whose work has been published in New Ohio Review. She holds an MFA from Queens University of Charlotte. Her writing has been featured at the National Undergraduate Literature Conference in Ogden, Utah and has won scholarships and awards from the College of Southern Idaho and Southern New Hampshire University. She has taught creative writing and French and has worked as an editor. Formerly a punk rock bass player from Southern California, Wendy currently splits her time between Portland, Oregon and the Shenandoah Valley.