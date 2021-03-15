by Cooper Young

Today, the stars are hidden

behind a veil of blue.

The waves turn themselves

inside out, and my parents

bob in the water, beyond the break.

They’ve outlived their parents,

and I don’t know if they wanted to.

My father tells me, death

can’t be that bad, no one

has bothered to come back.

Yet every time I ask

if they could be ready to pass,

they say no, today

is a good day to be alive.

The earth will swallow their bones

soon enough, but this evening

my parents will grill ahi tuna

with fresh pineapple, and together

we will sip a crisp rosé.

Cooper Young is a mathematician and poet who hails from Santa Cruz, California. His most recent work has appeared in Toho Journal, Bacopa Literary Review, Lucky Jefferson, and The Wayfarer. His new chapbook, Sacred Grounds, was published by Finishing Line Press in May 2020.