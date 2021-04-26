Ode To A Couch

by Chris Abbate

A neighbor and I drag you down

two flights of stairs,

grunt against your heft,

a dying animal to be euthanized.

We turn your rigid body

gently around corners

as if not to hurt you,

as if you could feel pain.

Set along the curb,

you look displaced,

beige floral pattern

against oil-spotted asphalt,

no longer defined

by the things that once surrounded you.

No longer a haven

for Sunday afternoon naps

and late-night TV shows.

When you were new,

I wicked the slightest drop of water

that fell on you,

fluffed your cushions every night

as if apologizing for laying

the weight of my body

on you so shamelessly.

We are careful at first

with those we love.

The cautious dance,

the asking permission.

Then, reaching the stage

of familiarity, tolerating

the other’s idiosyncrasies.

I wish I could love

the way a couch loves,

to be unconditionally inviting,

nothing but giving.

And to be loved back

despite my shortcomings.

My loose threads

and creaking frame.

My flattened edges.

Chris Abbate’s poems have appeared in Connecticut River Review, Cider Press Review, and Comstock Review. He has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and a Best of the Net award and has received awards in the Nazim Hikmet poetry contest. His second book of poetry, Words for Flying, is forthcoming from FutureCycle Press.