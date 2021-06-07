Horse on a Plane

by Carol Ellis



Last time she flew she sat next to a horse

whose voice harmed no one even as she bent

her head to look out the window.

What she sees this time is clouds

the horse not on this flight

but planning to be on another.

Or so she thinks looking out the window

and looks forward to seeing the horse again

in the prairie breaking through.

Carol Ellis is a poet living in Portland, Oregon who has been around the academic block with her Ph.D. in English from the University of Iowa. Her latest work is a full length collection of poetry entitled Lost and Local (Beyond Baroque Books, 2019) as well as two chapbooks: HELLO (Two Plum Press, 2018), and I Want A Job (Finishing Line Press, 2014). Her poems and essays are published in anthologies and journals including North Dakota Review, Trampoline, ZYZZYVA, Comstock Review, The Cincinnati Review, Saranac Review, and Cider Press Review.