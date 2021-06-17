by Lowell Jaeger

Toddlers frolic nude

through the lawn sprinkler’s oscillating spray.

Screaming joyfully.

My sister’s teenage son tears his shirt off

— his compatriots follow suit —

to spike a volleyball, score

points with the girls, watching.

I grill burgers on the deck overhead.

Nearby, my father — we’ve all called him “Gramps”

since I’ve forgotten when — fidgets

in his wheelchair. Grumping

about ice melting in his drink.

The toddlers wrestle in the inflatable pool

like a knot of slippery newts.

What the hell, Gramps frowns

to witness the teens mock-kickboxing

while their girlfriends cheer.

Gramp’s first visit today

from the hospice nurse.

Not funny, he says when I tease.

Toughest thing he’s ever done. She’d lifted

what’s left of him into the tub.

And scrubbed him.

Lowell Jaeger (Montana Poet Laureate 2017-2019) is founding editor of Many Voices Press and recently edited New Poets of the American West, an anthology of poets from eleven western states. Jaeger is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, winner of the Grolier Poetry Peace Prize, and recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Montana Arts Council. He was awarded the Montana Governor’s Humanities Award for his work in promoting civil civic discourse.