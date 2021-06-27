by Sarain Frank Soonias

stay in it

somewhere you know its special

don’t worry about time

somewhere you know its snow melting on your parents driveway

the girls are women with responsibilities

but they’re still girls

and they like that you’re still a boy

don’t mind that you’re a man

and you don’t know enough to worry anyways

you can feel the drums again

now you know they never stop

it never stops beating

none of it

you’re meant to change

and thats okay

the drums keep beating

stay in it

be special

Sarain Frank Soonias is a Cree/Anishnaabe writer residing in Vancouver, Canada. Sarain’s poetry is inspired by his evolving relationship with (de)colonization, trauma, love and healing. Poems from his initial collection, All Wrong Horses on Fire That Go Away In the Rain, have been featured in The Temz Review and will appear in forthcoming issues of Shrapnel Magazine, Carousel Magazine, and The Queens Quarterly.