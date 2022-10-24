Late Summer, Block Island

by Anne Whitehouse

The air gray, still, and parched.

The rain, when it comes, is a sprinkle

dripping silently on the ground.

The mourning dove’s call is backdrop

to the sea’s suck and ripple

that speaks of longing

and sadness, buried hopes

like lost wrecks off rocky shores.

From the marshes comes the trilling

of red-winged blackbirds, in the thicket

the cardinal’s chirp, the meadow lark’s whistle,

chatter of a hawk chased by crows.

In the afternoon, sunlight behind

banked clouds glints off a sea

as pale as isinglass, reflecting back

my memories as I write,

until the day when words will be

all that are left of me,

words and images

and other people’s memories.

Bury my body deep in the earth,

but may my soul roam free

in the shadows under the trees,

in the dancing hearts of flowers,

the setting sun and the rising moon,

the barred clouds and winds that move them,

the waters where I love to swim,

beloved haunts of my essential solitude.

Anne Whitehouse’s most recent poetry collection is Outside From the Inside (Dos Madres Press, 2020), and her most recent chapbook is Escaping Lee Miller (Ethel Zine and Micro Press, 2021).