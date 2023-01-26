by John Tustin

I see the moment in my mind

As if I was not a participant but witnessed it –

Like an old black and white photograph

Of two people in a single speck of time

That has defined their entire lives to a stranger.

I see her: lovely dark girl in eyeglasses

Dressed for office business

And kissing that man who looks a bit shabby

In his t-shirt and unironed jeans

Before a manmade fountain among the bustling of Manhattan.

He is much taller than her so she is on her toes

And the kiss has obviously taken him by surprise.

Her eyes are closed and she’s smiling.

He is standing completely still, in shock.

He looks like he’s being electrocuted.

The love looks nascent but the love looks true.

I imagine it’s their first kiss.

Yes, the snapshot looks like love.

I can see it from where I’m standing,

Off to the side holding my old-fashioned camera.

I take the photograph out sometimes

From the old splintered drawer where I keep such things

And I look at it, imagining I wasn’t there

Being kissed by an impossibly beautiful woman

Before a gaudy manmade fountain on a Tuesday afternoon

But instead took the picture of them,

Keeping them alive in fantasy, swimming in oceans of ink

Where they would live in love forever,

Her on her toes kissing him

As he stood there, immobile, being kissed,

His heart exploding with the possibilities and the passion,

Not even thinking of the potential of inevitable disappointment.

I pretend she is good and he isn’t broken,

Just for another second or two,

Then I put the photograph away and go to the window,

Closing it before more rain gets in.

John Tustin’s poetry has appeared in many disparate literary journals since 2009. fritzware.com/johntustinpoetry contains links to his published poetry online.