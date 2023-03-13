A Sestina for the Death-Steeped Rivers During the Pandemic

by Debasish Mishra

Carcasses float in rivers

a head here and a torso there

like offerings in Tibetan sky

burials harpooned by hungry

vultures that splash the air

with blood and fear of death

The pulsating ripples of death

dance in the blood-steeped rivers

and scatter in the venomous air

like smoldering corpses. There

is little hope for the hungry

hapless eyes that gaze the sky

No more space in the sky

to accommodate stars after death

if that is the fate for the hungry

folks who rot in the rivers

and pollute the water there

and also the canopy of air

I lost a friend for lack of air

like these bodies facing the sky

His kin pleaded, is anyone there?

No one came but only death

I hear the requiem in rivers

but death is still hungry

and it shall remain hungry

till it gobbles the last gallon of air

and fills the holy rivers

with corpses and the sky

with a pungent smell of death

I want to know, is anyone there

who hasn’t lost someone, their

family is intact and nobody’s hungry?

Is anyone immune to death,

unafraid of the air

or the lack of it and the sky?

Is anyone blind to the rivers?

There is no more holiness in the rivers,

no calm too in the hungry sky

and the soot of death unleaves the air…

Debasish Mishra is a Senior Research Fellow at National Institute of Science Education and Research, HBNI, India, who has earlier worked with United Bank of India and Central University of Odisha. He is the recipient of the Bharat Award for Literature in 2019 and the Reuel International Best Upcoming Poet Prize in 2017. His recent work has appeared in North Dakota Quarterly, Penumbra, The Headlight Review, Amsterdam Quarterly, California Quarterly, and elsewhere.