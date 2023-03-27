When You Got Out of Prison, Did It Take a While to Adjust?

by Ace Boggess



Question asked by Sarena Fox.

At night, I can

turn the world

to darkness

with a twist,

no having to

tie a sock

around my eyes.

Friday, I walked a lap

of the yard. Just one.

It wasn’t the same.

Who says I have

adjusted, found

a warming bed &

new games to play?

Back then, I napped &

dreamt myself

outside the walls;

now I sometimes

dream myself back in.

Ace Boggess is author of six books of poetry, including Escape Envy (Brick Road Poetry Press, 2021), I Have Lost the Art of Dreaming It So, and The Prisoners. His writing has appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, Notre Dame Review, Harvard Review, Mid-American Review, and other journals. An ex-con, he lives in Charleston, West Virginia, where he writes and tries to stay out of trouble. His seventh collection, Tell Us How to Live, is forthcoming in 2024 from Fernwood Press.