A Gleam of Peace at Last

by Abdulmueed Balogun

There’s nothing in my heart, tonight,

seeking revenge or forgiveness: absolute

absence of eerie voices & grievous echoes…

No anxiety, whatsoever, on the windowsill

of my battered heart agitating for a chance

to breathe as a storm on my street of thoughts.

Tonight, there are no pains of unrequited love, no trauma

of love-gone-sour gnashing on the wooden ledge of my soul,

yearning for metaphors befitting their ancient anguish.

No apparition of wraiths of puckered memories drooping

their gory faces like doomed bats from the bough of the tree

of remembrance in the rainbow field of my memories.

Tonight, the moon denudes her bountiful bosom of light before the sultry earth

and after donkey’s years of hunting ghosts in my sleep, there’s a likelihood of sleeping,

at last, this blessed night, like a stone, or a log of fallen cypress.

Abdulmueed Balogun is a Nigerian poet, a Pushcart Prize and BOTN Nominee, a 2021 HUES Foundation Scholar & edits poetry for The Global Youth Review. He tweets from: AbdmueedA