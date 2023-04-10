Lobsters in a Grocery Store Tank

by Jennifer Klein

I knew it before my own mind

Was deemed wise enough

Their claws bound

My hand against humanity’s

Cold glass wall

Perhaps their hardened shells

Remind others of

What they strive for

And some work to shed

Skeletons on the outside

Like the ones of man’s own

Making, in closets

And under the soils of life

Whose only desires were

To watch seedlings sprout

For as long as they knew

They would, back when they had

The same child mind as mine

We are not the same, but

Boiled Alive is never what we

Found in cumulus clouds

Lying down, back when we

Didn’t care if our hair

Tangled with the Earth’s

Nor what we wanted

When we first were touched

By the soul of a dog’s stare

“I’m so sorry, my friend”

I tell all lobsters

While shoppers smile

At some kid being cute

Jennifer Klein is a writer, musician, and artist who has been writing since childhood. Poetry is one of her favorite ways to make social commentary and merge her inner and outer worlds. Her poems have been featured or are forthcoming in Fahmidan Journal, Bombfire, and others. She received a bachelor’s degree in English with minors in Dutch Studies and Norwegian from Indiana University Bloomington. You can follow her on Instagram @JenniferKleinReal