by Ranjiet

I divide your city into two

pomegranate halves.

Jammed in bricked boxes

seeds bleed in pairs.

I am a crack in your thinking.

Your house is nothing but

my skin tags,

you grow on me.

I am a joke

on the city’s address.

My bulging hips

stuck up in your window,

my back is your view.

Your buses and gods rant

under my armpits.

In a yoga pose,

I meditate on nothingness.

You rush on wheels.

I am your roller coaster.

Ranjiet teaches poetry at a college in India. He writes poetry in English and Hindi. His poems and translation have been published in various journals. His latest poem is published in the Tint journal. He also curates a poetry page on instagram: indianpoetry00