by | 07/31/2023 · 6:34 am
Jump to Comments

Self-Portrait as Chopsticks

by Kenton K. Yee

after Charles Simic

These things must have been invented
by a starving thinker:
how they resemble his long flamingo legs
as he straddles the library urinal.

As you work them in your hand,
fishing the soup for flesh,
you can see him thinking: forehead
fierce and furrowed like your knuckles,
torso bulbous, moist, and pink.

 

Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Rattle, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Sugar House Review, Stanford’s Mantis, The Indianapolis Review, Constellations, Berkeley Poetry Review, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from Northern California.

 

Leave a comment

Filed under Poetry

Tagged as , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s