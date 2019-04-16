Abecedarian: The Final Cut

by Debbie Hall

You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone

–Joni Mitchell

Aloha, Po’ouli, you shy little black-faced

bird, last one down from Haleakala’s slopes,

captive and tended by the hopeful, your one good eye

darting about before death, as if to take a final look

everywhere in this world, as if a historian

for your species–as if you might possibly re-

generate one day. And tell me, precisely

how would you like to be remembered

if we would find space for you—not

just in the far reaches, but in places where lost

kin ride invisible on our shoulders, ever

longed-for? I have to believe we all

must want this type of presence in absence.

Never again, doused, bygone,

obsolete, extinguished, a thing of the

past; you’ve taken your place on the list, little Po’ouli–

quit this world, or did the world quit you?

Regardless, you’ve made the final cut.

S is for our song of sorrows

today, for you and those on the brink,

undertaking final laps, quickly sliding from

view—vaquita, winged albatross, northern

white rhino—each unaware of the shadowing

X across its name, quietly

yielding to time and mankind, the

zeniths of their lives gone like sparks in the wind.



Debbie Hall’s poetry has appeared in the San Diego Poetry Annual, A Year in Ink, Serving House Journal, Sixfold, Poets Reading the News, Poetry24, Bird’s Thumb, Califragile and other journals and anthologies. She received an honorable mention in the 2016 Steve Kowit Poetry Prize and won second place in the 2018 Poetry Super Highway contest. Debbie is the author of the poetry collection, What Light I Have (2018, Main Street Rag Books).