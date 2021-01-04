My Mother’s Middle-School Yearbook

by Alex Manuel

Some names were highlighted

in a faded yellow marker, and I don’t understand why.

The first few were boys. Initially I thought

they might’ve been her school-yard crushes,

but I doubt my mom had a crush

on her chubby English teacher. In his photo, he wore

glasses that made his ears bulge out.

A jokester chicken-scratched

Dumbo by his name.

I flip to the superlatives,

searching for clues on the anonymous comedian

in the “Smooth Operators” section.

The geeks who wrote their superlatives made

Debbie seem aspirational and Larry

a man-whore, quoting how his only plans in life are

flirting, making money, and then flirting some more.

I can imagine the words graze

his peach-fuzz mustache as a razor

should have but obviously never did.

He wasn’t the only one though;

nearly every male award-winner wore

their faint whiskers with a peacock’s swagger,

as did the female class clown,

whose novelty pencil-stache almost looked real.

I scour the back cover for her goodbye note,

hoping it might match.

It does at first. She scribbled her note but signed off

in a Renaissance man’s calligraphy,

and I can’t tell if her name starts with an f or an s.

Her words hide a suppressed anger

as a modern wedding-veil would a bride.

The phrases always think twice before talking

and between you and I only are underlined.

She added that they should K.I.T., along with

only the last seven digits of her phone-number.

I wouldn’t call, even if I could.

Some things are meant to be kept secret.



Alex Manuel studies history and English with a concentration in creative writing at the University of Florida, and he currently serves as prose editor for Tea Literary and Arts Magazine. His work is forthcoming in I-70 Review. Born in Miami, he currently resides in Gainesville, FL, 350 miles away from his childhood dog.