Autotomist

by M. Cynthia Cheung

If, like salamanders, we were born

with fault lines built in,

tucked deep

between planes of flesh,

the day-to-day might

be easier. No need

to defend, or even explain.

You say should—

I twitch, twitch

a muscle, and my tail drops

wriggling wetly.

Tomorrow I’ll grow

another one. Why can’t you—

Hush. So simple. I shrug

off my shoulders, a gelatinous

coil heaped and glistening.

New claws, translucent-tipped,

push out from raw pink sockets.

How I slide apart—

glut of regenerate

organs pressed along whorled

banks of water and skin.

I can walk through

anytime I like.

You’re still talking.

M. Cynthia Cheung is a physician in Texas.