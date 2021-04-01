by | 04/01/2021 · 7:00 am
Jump to Comments

Inca Child

by Elisabeth Murawski

They carry him up the mountain,
give him chicha to calm.
What is an honor?

What are these gold toys to him?
He cries for his mother,
misses his dog. A condor

flies over. The boy vomits
the chicha, soils
the bright red blanket

they’ve wrapped him in
tight as a mummy. The priest comes,
in his hand a perfect stone.

The sound it makes
cracking a skull
is like the sound a tree makes

surrendering to the ax
before it falls.
Then all is silent as the sun

on the mountaintop
where the god dwells
in hunger and thinner air.

 

Elisabeth Murawski is the author of Heiress, Zorba’s Daughterwhich won the May Swenson Poetry Award, Moon and Mercury, and three chapbooks. Still Life with Timex won the Robert Phillips Poetry Chapbook Prize and will be published in early 2021

Leave a comment

Filed under Poetry

Tagged as ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s