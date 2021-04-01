Inca Child

by Elisabeth Murawski

They carry him up the mountain,

give him chicha to calm.

What is an honor?

What are these gold toys to him?

He cries for his mother,

misses his dog. A condor

flies over. The boy vomits

the chicha, soils

the bright red blanket

they’ve wrapped him in

tight as a mummy. The priest comes,

in his hand a perfect stone.

The sound it makes

cracking a skull

is like the sound a tree makes

surrendering to the ax

before it falls.

Then all is silent as the sun

on the mountaintop

where the god dwells

in hunger and thinner air.

Elisabeth Murawski is the author of Heiress, Zorba’s Daughter, which won the May Swenson Poetry Award, Moon and Mercury, and three chapbooks. Still Life with Timex won the Robert Phillips Poetry Chapbook Prize and will be published in early 2021