On Letting Go

by Erik Moyer

It starts with a sinking feeling,

pennies slowly unpinched.

They pool like sentimentals

in a dented box, head hung

and eyes down, a pink slip

wadded in your pocket.

It’s night, and you spill

like beer onto the bed.

The body eastward

a wildfire, still all you seem

to notice is the brick-

breaking, brick-breaking

outside your window.

You don’t sleep because

you don’t know how,

instead electing to stare

at spots on the ceiling

while the foundation

cries itself apart.

Erik Moyer is from Hillsborough, New Jersey. His work has been featured in New Reader Magazine, Sonder Midwest, and the Virginia Literary Review. He currently attends the MFA program at UC Irvine, while serving as a graduate instructor in poetry writing. Outside of school, he works as a data scientist.