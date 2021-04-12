by Lisa C. Taylor

When the whale dominates

the frame,

everything that isn’t whale

becomes insignificant.

A whale

is a kind of hope,

not a platitude,

surfacing in white caps

concealing migrating tuna or salmon

on their journey

to warmer waters.

The naturalist lifts binoculars

so a child can peek

at the kind of mass

that hints at relativity

while a tuna

follows a conscripted path

of truth or ritual.

Salmon boats

don’t claim justice for their catch

but food is its own reward.

yet any of us can be felled

by microscopic forces,

the opposite of whale.

Lisa C. Taylor has two collections of poetry, two chapbooks, and two collections of short fiction. Her honors include the Hugo House New Works Award and Pushcart nominations in fiction and poetry. www.lisactaylor.com