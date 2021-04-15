by Karen Benke

On the walk home my son and I gather leaves.

At the kitchen table he colors them blue.

One by one, we tape them to the window

next to the pink snowflakes he and his babysitter make.

It’s date night, so his father and I wave goodbye.

On the drive to therapy we talk about the state

of our marriage and how I don’t like the woman

he hired to decorate his office. I don’t care for

her choice in wallpaper or drapes, I explain—

the colors are drab, the pleats too complicated.

But my husband disagrees with my feelings,

something the therapist will say isn’t helping.

He shrugs and tells me that he likes her opinions,

that’s all. Besides, he only sees her now and again.

Only then, days later, I find myself in the position

of listening as he explains how she has a cold,

groceries are needed, her husband’s away.

He waves to me across the cracked driveway—

Later in bed, I ask why he went, why he’s doing this

to us, hoping for a different answer, a reason to believe

we might still have a chance. Only then, he mentions

something about fabric swatches and the pain in

my chest folds and re-folds into complicated pleats.

That’s when I make the decision to remove

every drape from every window, to better see

the view of the blue leaves and pink snowflakes

made by those small hands, freckled with paint.

Karen Benke is the author of a chapbook, Sister (Conflux Press) and four books of creative nonfiction (Roost Books/Shambhala Publications), a series of four books about creative writing. Rip the Page!, the first in the series, is translated into Chinese, Korean, and Russian. The director of Creative Writing Adventures, a nonprofit program of CalPoets, she divides her time between the San Francisco Bay Area and Italy. Visit her at www.karenbenke.com.