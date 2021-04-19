Hawaiian Legacy with a Quote from Derek Walcott

by tia north

School lessons never say

that the future

is undoing our past,

that the tongue, stubborn and steadfast,

is a barrier

because our hearts have forgotten

how to sing.

We go wandering to remap

our ancestral origins, but the gap,

persistent, stings.

Fear built the foundation

of our schools;

after years of living under

the missionaries, Protestant power,

colonial rule,

we learn to write English

in sentences,

speak with knotted

tongues, voices not

in a cadence

we know. I had a sound

colonial education,

so hea da voice dat neva speek

cuz i tuck itdaway adda stardda da week—it grows weak

in memorialization.

tia north is a kānaka maoli poet and educator from Pana`ewa, Hawai`i. A graduate from Kamehameha School, Seattle University, and The University of Oregon, she currently teaches in the English Department at The University of Oregon.