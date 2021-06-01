by David Rogers
Regret–
that was the real original sin
The river flows a different way
To paddle against it for long is folly
Hummingbird and mockingbird
nest on branches
but woodpecker makes a home
a deep hole in the tree
When Lewis and Clark went exploring
certain soldiers were assigned
to patrol a hundred and fifty paces
around the camp
each night
I was always there
Lilith says
one pace beyond the hundred and fiftieth
Eve nods
says I know exactly what you mean
David Rogers was born in Illinois and has lived in Missouri, Kentucky, and The World. He likes bicycles, books, cats, and vegan burritos.
One response to “Eve Interviews Lilith and Asks if She Has Regrets”
This gave me goosebumps. Nice one. 🙂