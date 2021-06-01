Eve Interviews Lilith and Asks if She Has Regrets

by David Rogers

Regret–

that was the real original sin

The river flows a different way

To paddle against it for long is folly

Hummingbird and mockingbird

nest on branches

but woodpecker makes a home

a deep hole in the tree

When Lewis and Clark went exploring

certain soldiers were assigned

to patrol a hundred and fifty paces

around the camp

each night

I was always there

Lilith says

one pace beyond the hundred and fiftieth

Eve nods

says I know exactly what you mean

David Rogers was born in Illinois and has lived in Missouri, Kentucky, and The World. He likes bicycles, books, cats, and vegan burritos.