Color Interference

by Shareen K. Murayama

I thought it was a trick

of the eye, when two light waves

complement each other,

strengthening their reflection

painting rainbows in soap bubbles,

on butterfly wings, and seashells.

At the beach, a girl tells her friend: “She’s

not just Asian; she’s white. That’s why

you like her.” She cautioned against

pitfalls and flaws. How falling for types

is dangerous, it usually almost

always breaks us.

It’s a phenomenon, iridescence,

more than an optical curiosity.

Its exotic lustre helps us recognize

our same species, choose mates,

and, sometimes, evade predators.

Shareen K. Murayama is a Japanese American, Okinawan American poet and educator. She’s a 2021 Best Microfiction winner as well as a poetry reader for The Adroit Journal. Her art is published or forthcoming in Pilgrimage Press, The Margins, MORIA, Juked, Bamboo Ridge, Puerto del Sol, and elsewhere. You can find her on IG & Twitter @ambusypoeming.