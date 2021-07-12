Sergio Martinez

by JD Debris

It’s a long walk home from the arena,

through backend streets of outer Buenos Aires,

a chintzy, provincial championship belt

slung over his shoulder, rhinestones almost already

falling, with the bounce of his sneaker-soles, on cobblestone.

The belt’s almost gold, 2 blank ovals beneath an eagle,

& if he wants it engraved with his nickname (MARAVILLA),

weight class, date & site of vanquish, he’ll have to find

an engraver’s storefront yet to be boarded,

or take up sharpened steel & do it alone.

2001 & the peso’s almost worthless,

hyperinflated through decades of Juntas & Peronists,

Dirty War & spiraling deficit. & Sergio, winnings

still being sifted by promoters, can’t afford

the bus fare home. (This is what I spent

my 20s for? False gold & soreness…)

& on through streets where Guevarists gunned

down foreign businessmen, & where military police

once made leftists disappear, he shifts the belt

from shoulder

to shoulder & walks.

JD Debris writes poems, songs, and prose. He held the Goldwater Fellowship at NYU from 2018-20, where he completed his MFA; in 2020, his work was chosen by Ilya Kaminsky for Ploughshares‘ Emerging Writers Prize, and he was named to Narrative‘s 30 Below 30 list. His releases include the chapbook Sparring (Salem State University Press, 2018) and the music albums Black Market Organs (Simple Truth Records, 2017) and JD Debris Murder Club (forthcoming).