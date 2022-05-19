by Sandra Salinas Newton

I once looked forward

To waking up

Turning to find you

Sometimes awake

And watching me uncurl from sleep

Your hand stealing its way

To my hip

A quiet morning now bursting

To promise of a dazzling hour.

Today I wake up

Keep my eyes shut

Against the day

Cling to the dream’s

Tattered edges that

Hang limp and find no breeze

Burned away by an unwanted sun

In a screaming-blue sky.

I would prefer to stay

In that old and tired dream

Despite its agèd negligence:

For there you are still beside me

Waiting for me to open my eyes

So you can wrap me with your body

And enjoy my sleepy smile.

Sandra Salinas Newton is a Professor Emeritus of English at Naugatuck Valley Community College. Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Apricity Magazine, Evening Street Review, Neologism Poetry Journal, OPEN: Journal of Arts and Letters, Vita Brevis, and several others. She earned her B.A. from The City College of New York, her M.A. from Hunter College, and her Ph.D. from Fordham University.