by Tova Feldmanstern

i imagine the crumbling of a cookie or a cracker

into parts so small that birds flock to eat them

all at once, a community of birds, each delighted

i remember the afternoon they told me it was over

14 weeks pregnant with twins; suddenly hollowed,

how the nurses each told me a story of their own

or the way a candle seems to burn a little brighter

in the final moments before it’s extinguished, as if

to prove it won’t give up without its making point

every old t-shirt, faded pair of jeans, worn blanket

which no longer serves its original function, then

serves a holier purpose, as the ultimate reminder

that there will be a day when one of us wakes up

to find the other gone, considers leaving too, but

finds a way, somehow, to do our undoing justice

Tova Feldmanstern lives on Ohlone lands in the San Francisco Bay Area with her wife and cat and practices clinical social work. Her writing has appeared in print and online journals including Pithead Chapel, Thirty West, Healing Muse, Deep Wild, Panoply, Gravitas, and Peregrine.