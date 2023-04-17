by Megan Brown

Do you think,

at this altitude / we leave

footprints on the clouds? / or like feet

in the ocean are they swept / away in wind-tide.

Wind tied up in our hair / pressing every direction but home

it erases the traces of years / left behind, so high

we are swimmers / drowning an act of faith

when the air leaves / us

light-headed.

Light, headed

over cloud-cobbles / to greet us

in a wash of pink / seeping through the air,

and we are waves / in the great blue sky, learning to

fall. Gravity a riptide, / no side to swim to,

but this current we can ride.

Catch in the cradle

of the wind, wings / spread wide

to coast, / and see our exhale like sea-foam

still pointing home, if

we ever want to

land.

Megan Brown is an emerging writer and poet from upstate New York with a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from Roanoke College. She is currently based in Northern Virginia and her interests include Greek Mythology, writing book and movie reviews for her blog, and hanging out with her roommate and two cats, Nyx and Stella. Megan has been previously published in Eclectica, Slippery Elm, and Penumbra.